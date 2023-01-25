Can Bill O’Brien Hire Unlock Patriots’ High-Priced Tight Ends?

In March 2021, the New England Patriots handed out a pair of $12.5 million-a-year contracts to the two best available tight ends, Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith.

Two years into those deals, the duo’s production hasn’t come close to matching their price tags.

Smith has been an out-and-out flop, totaling 55 catches for 539 yards and just one touchdown over 30 games for the Patriots. He had eight scores for Tennessee in the 2020 season alone.

Henry enjoyed a strong debut season in New England, catching nine touchdown passes as Mac Jones’ top red-zone weapon, and has been far more durable than he was during his five-year stint with the Chargers. But he regressed in Year 2, posting his lowest catch-per-game and yards-per-game averages since his rookie year and finding the end zone just twice.

Football Outsiders’ DYAR, which measures an individual player’s overall value, ranked Henry 13th and Smith 41st among the 48 tight ends who saw at least 25 targets this season. Henry had the highest salary cap hit ($15 million) of any player at his position, and Smith had the eighth-highest ($8.4 million) after agreeing to a restructure that all but guarantees him a spot on the Patriots’ roster in 2023.

Though Smith has been a major disappointment thus far, cutting him this offseason would actually subtract $1.8 million from New England’s 2023 cap space and come with a massive $19 million dead money charge. Waiting until after June 1 to release him would create $4.6 million cap savings but more than $12 million in dead money this year and $6 million next year.

Neither of those is a viable solution. The Patriots are more likely to cut Henry ($10.5 million in cap savings; $5 million in dead money), who’s been far more productive than his position mate. In all likelihood, both will be on the team next season, meaning the Patriots simply will need to find a better way to utilize them.