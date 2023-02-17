Siblings Trip Created ‘Super Special’ Experience For Bruins

Jeremy Swayman put together a standout performance in net Thursday night against the Nashville Predators and then got to revel in a dominant win for the Boston Bruins with his sister.

The Bruins’ players took their siblings on their quick two-game road trip, providing a worthwhile experience for those on the ice and those cheering from the stands.

Swayman, who had a 29-save shutout against the Predators, certainly was thankful for the meaningful trip as it brought more significance to Boston’s 41st win of the season.

“It’s definitely one you circle on the calendar,” Swayman said of playing in Nashville, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “Really fun city to come visit and to share it with her today, it’s super special.”

After consecutive wins over the Dallas Stars and the Predators, the Bruins got to enjoy it with their family members just outside the locker room. Swayman and Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron celebrated a 5-0 drubbing of Nashville by running down a line of high-fives.

Swayman also brought his sister into the locker room to join him for his postgame press conference.