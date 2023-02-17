Siblings Trip Created ‘Super Special’ Experience For Bruins

Jeremy Swayman put together a standout performance in net Thursday night against the Nashville Predators and then got to revel in a dominant win for the Boston Bruins with his sister.
The Bruins’ players took their siblings on their quick two-game road trip, providing a worthwhile experience for those on the ice and those cheering from the stands.
Swayman, who had a 29-save shutout against the Predators, certainly was thankful for the meaningful trip as it brought more significance to Boston’s 41st win of the season.
“It’s definitely one you circle on the calendar,” Swayman said of playing in Nashville, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “Really fun city to come visit and to share it with her today, it’s super special.”
After consecutive wins over the Dallas Stars and the Predators, the Bruins got to enjoy it with their family members just outside the locker room. Swayman and Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron celebrated a 5-0 drubbing of Nashville by running down a line of high-fives.
Swayman also brought his sister into the locker room to join him for his postgame press conference.
“It’s been so much fun,” Swayman’s sister, Elizabeth, said. “Everyone’s great. So much fun. Such good vibes from everyone.”
While the Bruins got back to their winning ways, getting to have their siblings along for the journey was the highlight of it all.
“It’s been an amazing trip for all of us,” Bergeron told NESN’s Adam Pellerin as seen on the network’s postgame coverage. “They’re a big part of our upbringing and getting to this point. They have a huge influence on our lives and we’re happy that we can share that with them.”
And with the Bruins going undefeated on the siblings’ trip, maybe they will be called upon again whenever another big win is needed.
“The siblings brought us good luck,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery told NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley on the network’s postgame coverage.