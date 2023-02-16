Bruins Siblings Sharing Facts About Them Is Wholesome Content

The Bruins have their siblings on their two-game road trip and they’re starting to dish some secrets.

Brothers, sisters and best friends traveled with Boston to its game against the Dallas Stars — which ended in thrilling fashion with a 3-2 overtime win for the Bruins — and will be in attendance Thursday night when they take on the Nashville Predators.

The people you grow up with probably know the most about you, and the B’s siblings were asked to share an unknown fact, and it’s the wholesome content you didn’t know you needed.

Jeff Marchand claimed his brother Brad Marchand is “really big into poetry” and loves to read and write about it and he’s also “big into Shakespeare.” It’s unclear how true that really is.

Nice guy Charlie McAvoy used to always let his sister Kayla McAvoy pick the movie when they were kids, Trent Frederic’s brother Grant Frederic shared the forward is pretty good at magic and Jordan DeBrusk shared Jake DeBrusk is a checkers master.

Leona Zacha shared that Pavel Zacha learned English quickly because his favorite sitcom was “Friends” and he watched it regularly.

It was Linus Ullmark’s brother, Tobias Ullmark, who may have shared the best unknown fact about the goalie, admitting he had a stuffed animal that was a rat that was with Linus Ullmark “through thick and thin.” It shrunk over the years, but Tobias Ullmark revealed the rat still resides at their mother’s house.