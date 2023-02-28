Where Joe Mazzulla Felt Celtics Went Wrong In Ugly Loss To Knicks

Just about nothing went right for the Boston Celtics throughout their ugly 109-94 loss to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Monday night.

From the very get-go, the Celtics were far from their league-best form. They struggled to knock down shots from beyond the arc, typically one of their several strong suits, which began from the games opening buzzer. In the first and second quarters, the Celtics connected on just one 3-pointer, finishing 2-of-19 by halftime — a downward trend that never ended.

Boston’s cold hand never heated up, hitting just seven 3-pointers in the final two frames, going 9-for-42 by night’s end. Four Celtics players came up empty on outside shot attempts while only three others managed to net more than one. But that, in and of itself, wasn’t all to blame for a second straight loss against the Knicks, according to Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla.

“I thought we missed a lot of good looks,” Mazzulla told reporters, as seen on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “It put pressure on our defense. They do a good job of putting pressure in the paint and the free throws and so if you can’t make open shots, you constantly have to guard paint threat, paint threat, paint threat and they put a lot of pressure on our defense. But I just didn’t think it was our night.”

Mazzulla highlighted a few areas where the Celtics outperformed the Knicks, further emphasizing that failing to find the hot hand from 3-point range wasn’t his lone takeaway.

“I know we got more shots than they did,” Mazzulla said. “I know we got more offensive rebounds than they did. They beat us at the free-throw line. I don’t know what the adjustment would be if we get more shots, if we get more offensive rebounds and we just go 9-for-42 from three. Could do a better job of not fouling on the other end.

And Mazzulla wasn’t the only Celtic looking on the bright side afterward.