Why Was Marcus Smart Ejected? Celtics-Hawks Referee Explains

Marcus Smart didn’t make it all the way through Boston Celtics’ victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night.

The veteran guard was sent for an early shower after getting into a skirmish with Hawks guard Trae Young. Smart was inadvertently caught below the belt by an errant Young kick. Unamused by the play, the Defensive Player of the Year put his hand on Young’s chest in an effort to get the sharpshooters attention before the two eventually wrestled each other to the ground and had there teammates pull them apart.

Young was called for a technical foul – penalty one. Smart wasn’t so lucky, earning a technical foul – penalty two and an automatic ejection.

Sean Wright, the crew chief for the game, helped explain the decision thanks to the pool report conducted by Lauren Williams of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

QUESTION: “Why was Marcus Smart ejected from tonight’s game?”

WRIGHT: “He was ejected for the grab and take down of Trae Young.”

QUESTION: “What was unnatural about that move that warranted being ejected?”

WRIGHT: “(Smart) grabs (Young) and slams him to the ground.”

QUESTION: “Why was Trae Young assessed a technical?”

WRIGHT: “For getting up and pointing in Marcus Smart’s face.”

QUESTION: “And, why wasn’t Trae Young ejected from tonight’s game?”

WRIGHT: “His actions did not rise to the level of an ejection.”

QUESTION: “What was deemed inappropriate about Trae Young’s interaction with Marcus Smart?”

WRIGHT: “His pointing in (Smart’s) face was deemed inappropriate and that is why we assessed a technical foul.”

If you saw the skirmish, which can be found here, then you’d know there wasn’t much need for an explanation.

The only thing left to figure out, is whether the Celtics point guard will be suspended for sparking the situation.