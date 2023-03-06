Colorado Police Investigating Ja Morant’s Firearm Flashing Incident

It seems as though Ja Morant’s tomfoolery is beginning to haunt the Memphis Grizzlies star.

Morant, who last played Friday against the Denver Nuggets, remains distant from the court following a suspension from the Grizzlies. This came after Morant was seen brandishing a firearm in celebratory fashion live on his Instagram page early Saturday morning. This quickly hit the Grizzlies and NBA’s radar, resulting in a forced apology from the 23-year-old.

This came shortly following reports that labeled Morant as a suspect involved in the assault of a minor, also involving the All-Star guard flashing a firearm.

Now three days after the Grizzlies faced the Nuggets in Denver, the Colorado police are stepping in to investigate Morant, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne.

“The Glendale Police Department is aware of the incident circulating on the internet involving an NBA player at a nightclub with what appears to be a gun in the early morning hours of March 4, 2023,” a statement from Colorado Police read. “We have confirmed the incident took place at a bar in Glendale and we are investigating the matter. The Glendale Police Department does not comment on ongoing investigations.”

Colorado is one of 44 states in America with an open carry policy, however, a few exceptions do apply. It also remains unknown whether or not Morant owns the firearm and if he snuck it on the Grizzlies team flight to Denver, which would violate NBA policy.

“Whenever a player is physically present at a facility or venue owned, operated, or being used by a Team, the NBA, or any League-related entity, and whenever a player is traveling on any NBA-related business, whether on behalf of the player’s Team, the NBA, or any League-related entity, such players shall not possess a firearm of any kind or any other deadly weapon,” according to Section 9 of the NBA’s Collective Bargaining Agreement as ESPN’s Bobby Marks tweeted.