Celtics Great Paul Pierce Misses Point To Ja Morant Controversy

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant willingly made himself the NBA’s latest face of controversy.

The 23-year-old All-Star, who was already an alleged suspect in an incident involving a firearm and the attack of a minor, elected to further test his luck. After the Grizzles fell to the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Morant brandished a firearm live on Instagram while at what appeared to be a nightclub.

This unfathomable act of stupidy rightfully earned him a two-game suspension from the Grizzlies and forced an apology from Morant, who can’t seem to let his cringe-worthy act go. And to make matters worse, the boneheaded act from Morant was followed by an even more ridiculous justification from former Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce.

“I don’t care what y’all say about Ja I carried a gun after I was stabbed y’all don’t know what he going thru everyone got something to say until u really know what’s really going on in someone else’s life when you black and rich u a target period,” Pierce tweeted Sunday.

Pierce is no stranger to hot takes, evident through his brief stint as an ESPN analyst a few years back.

And while there’s no room to argue a few points raised by Pierce, particularly the target on the back of a wealthy Black individual in America, it’s a misplaced argument. Morant has made it clear that his antics are an aim at garnering a reputation that’s a misrepresentation of him. Similar to boxing amateur Jake Paul, Morant wants to walk around with a label that doesn’t suit him.

Stooping to a low-brow flex begs a more than justified questioning of Morant’s motives.