NFL Analyst Told ‘Keep An Eye On’ Potential Tom Brady Return

There was plenty of chatter going on at the NFL Scouting Combine on a myriad of issues this past week, and despite retiring just over a month ago, Tom Brady found his way into the conversation.

A potential Brady return will always be a looming question until the next NFL season kicks off and NFL Network anchor Rich Eisen was told a comeback from the legendary quarterback isn’t out of the question.

“This one just blew my mind: Tom Brady might not be done after all,” Eisen said on the “Rich Eisen Show” on Monday, as transcribed by Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. “A couple people were just like, ‘Hang on, just you wait.’ And I was like, ‘He’s Instragramming out pictures of his cat.’ But it doesn’t look like he’s getting big and fat, does it? Let it play out. Let’s see who wants what.”

Brady would technically be a free agent if he does decide to play one more year. He has been linked in the past to the San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders, both of whom have unknowns at the quarterback position at the moment.

But Eisen heard Brady would more likely opt to stay in the Sunshine State, but not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“The one place that folks are saying to keep an eye out for is Miami,” Eisen said, per Glasspiegel. “If the Dolphins, somehow or some way get a doctor’s report or piece of information from a medical evaluation of Tua (Tagovailoa) that he may not be ready to go, and suddenly there’s Tom Brady sitting in Florida, where his family is located and where he can easily locate himself.”

Esien added: “Keep an eye out on that, I was told by a couple birdies at the Combine.”