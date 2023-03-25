Coming Off Bench, Celtics’ Robert Williams Happy With Results

In just his second game back from injury, Celtics center Robert Williams III was instrumental in helping Boston beat the Indiana Pacers 120-95 on Friday night.

Coming off the bench, Williams had eight rebounds, three steals and three blocks to go with his four points.

“I just know that’s what my team looks forward to me doing,” Williams said per team-provided video. “Any way I can lead them, I try my best.”

The Celtics never trailed in the game at TD Garden, and Williams acknowledged the full 60-minute effort.

“It was good to get a great, all-around win,” Williams said. “We feel like we played good from jump ball to the last buzzer. I hope we can just keep it going”

Williams had a solid outing off the bench in his first game back against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, where he grabbed seven rebounds and scored six points in 21 minutes.

With the win, the Celtics improved to 51-23 with eight games remaining in the regular season but remain two games behind the Milwaukee Bucks for the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed.