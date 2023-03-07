Critical Jaylen Brown Suggests Reason For Celtics’ Recent Struggles

Jaylen Brown believes the Celtics need to remember what’s most important any time they step onto a basketball court.

Wins since the All-Star break have been tough to come by for Boston, which dropped four of its first seven games coming out of the NBA’s festivities in Utah. The Celtics enter Tuesday riding a three-game losing streak, with all three defeats featuring a blown lead of at least 14 points.

Boston’s latest loss was Monday against a Cavaliers team that’s played the Celtics tough all season. The shorthanded C’s, playing without Jayson Tatum, Al Horford and Robert Williams III, showed a lot of heart at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, but they still weren’t able to take the necessary measures to finish off a win.

After the overtime loss, Jaylen Brown criticized the Celtics for their recent efforts.

“We should be fighting to win,” Brown told reporters, per MassLive. “That’s what it should be. In a rhythm or not in a rhythm, what matters is winning games. At this point of the season, I think that we are fighting to get in our own rhythms a little bit too much. And that’s from the top to the bottom. Like, we should be fighting to win.

“We’ve had possessions that were pivotal and we haven’t executed. Rebounds, loose balls, turnovers, free throws. All of that stuff. Me included. As we move forward, if we want to do what we want to do, this is the time where you improve, this is the time where you respond. I look at it as the glass half full rather than half empty. It’s a part of the journey. You’ve just gotta respond.”

The Celtics will try to respond with a win Wednesday night when they host the Portland Trail Blazers. Tipoff from TD Garden is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.