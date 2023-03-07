Patriots Mock Draft: Round 1 Selection Fills Biggest Roster Hole

Second round, 46th overall: WR Josh Downs, North Carolina

The Patriots will need a new primary slot receiver if Jakobi Meyers leaves in free agency, and there’s a lot to like about Downs. At just 5-foot-9, 171 pounds, he’d be a return to New England’s pre-Meyers slot preferences. Scouting reports rave about his footwork and athleticism, and he’s surprisingly effective in contested catch situations and in the red zone for a player his size. Downs also was phenomenally productive at UNC, averaging eight catches and nearly 100 yards per game over his final two seasons with 19 touchdowns. It would be unlike the Patriots to use high picks on wideouts in back-to-back years (Tyquan Thornton, 50th overall in 2022), but if they focus on a different position in Round 1, Downs would be a fascinating Day 2 target.

Third round, 76th overall: LB Jack Campbell, Iowa

If the Patriots are seeking an athletic off-the-ball linebacker who also boasts the size they’ve traditionally looked for at the position, Campbell’s their guy. He’s 6-foot-5, 249 pounds but isn’t an old-school plodder, running a slot receiver-esque 6.74-second three-cone drill while also testing well in both jumps. That skill set made Campbell an asset in the passing game, with Pro Football Focus grading him as the second-best coverage linebacker in college football this season. The Patriots received strong 2022 seasons out of Ja’Whaun Bentley and Jahlani Tavai but still could use an upgrade at the position.

#Iowa LB Jack Campbell.



Really impressive testing numbers at 6-foot-5, 249 pounds.



6.74 3-Cone

37.5 Vertical

10.8 Broad Jump



Instinctive, physical in the box. Runs clean lines to the ball. Gets to depth in zone coverage. ST upside in the NFL. High-end intangibles. pic.twitter.com/aqzRZAgHup — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) March 3, 2023

Fourth round, 107th overall: CB Julius Brents, Kansas State

At 6-foot-3, 198 pounds with 34-inch arms, Brents has garnered comparisons to another long, athletic young corner: Tariq Woolen, who finished third in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. Woolen lasted until the fifth round last year before Seattle grabbed him and made him an instant starter. Brents might wind up going higher than this after a stellar combine performance that saw him rank first among participating corners in the three-cone, short shuttle and broad jump and second in the vertical jump. Some teams, though, might be turned off by his nondescript 4.53-second 40, which could cause him to slip. He’d fill a need for New England, which lacked size and length at cornerback this season.

One of the reasons #RAS exists is so we can look at performances like the one Julius Brents put up and recognize it for the elite athletic performance it was, without dwelling on a pedestrian 40 time.https://t.co/DYGZxA7Xa6 #RAS pic.twitter.com/fePhpDUTBB — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 4, 2023

Fourth round, 117th overall: TE Sam LaPorta, Iowa

The latest in a long line of impressive Iowa tight ends (Dallas Clark, George Kittle, T.J. Hockenson, Noah Fant), LaPorta is an athletic, versatile pass-catcher who was a chore to bring down in the open field. The 20 missed tackles he forced last season were the fifth-most by any college tight end since 2014, per PFF. Checking in at 6-foot-3, 245 pounds, LaPorta isn’t an overpowering blocker and has some issues on contested catches, but he has difference-maker potential for a Patriots team that needs to get more out of its tight ends. New England also should start planning for the future there with Hunter Henry entering a contract year.

*Fourth round, 135th overall: S Jartavius Martin, Illinois

Martin and fellow Illini safety Sydney Brown both crushed their combine workouts with 40s in the 4.4 range, broad jumps around 11 feet and 40-plus-inch vertical jumps. We considered both players for this mock but gave the edge to Martin for his tackling ability. In addition to intercepting three passes and breaking up 11 more, he was one of the nation’s highest-graded tacklers by PFF this past season. Martin also checks several other Patriots boxes as a versatile, experienced player (55 collegiate appearances) who played for a former New England assistant in Illinois head coach Bret Bielema. NFL teams are split on where he should play, but he could be an eventual successor to Devin McCourty.

Jumping out of the stadium. ?@IlliniFootball DB Jartavius Martin with an insane 44" vertical.



?: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork

?: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/KfMTm4xTeA — NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2023

Sixth round, 184th overall: RB Evan Hull, Northwestern

Rhamondre Stevenson had to carry too much of New England’s backfield load this season, wearing down as he led the team in both rushing yards and receptions. Hull offers proven pass-catching ability (88 receptions for 810 yards over his final two collegiate seasons) and was a productive rusher, too, averaging 5.0 yards per carry on some dreadful Northwestern teams. Hull had a solid combine showing and surely endeared himself to old-school football folks by finishing every one of his drills — including his 40-yard dash — in the end zone.