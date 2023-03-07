Ex-Patriots Receiver Signs Free Agent Contract With Broncos

Lil’Jordan Humphrey has a new home.

Humphrey on Tuesday signed a free agent contract with the Denver Broncos, according to the NFL’s transaction wire. The 24-year-old wide receiver was released by the New England Patriots in mid-November and spent the rest of the season on the open market.

Humphrey impressed in training camp last summer before being cut prior to the start of the regular season. The former New Orleans Saints product wound up returning to the Patriots practice squad and eventually was active for six games. He saw a decent chunk of playing time in four of those six contests, including receiving 82% of offensive snaps in New England’s Week 3 home loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Humphrey largely served as a gadget hybrid player, often lining up as a receiver but effectively working as a tight end. He drew rave reviews for his run-blocking prowess but offered little production in the passing game.

By the time he was released, Humphrey caught two balls for 20 yards. However, he could’ve delivered a huge play in New England’s Week 2 road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, but quarterback Mac Jones failed to hit Humphrey when he was wide open.

Humphrey likely will have to battle for a roster spot this summer with the Broncos.