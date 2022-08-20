Lil’Jordan Humphrey Making It Awfully Tough For Patriots To Cut Him

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Lil’Jordan Humphrey has been an afterthought since the Patriots signed him in mid-June.

That might be about to change — if it hasn’t already.

Humphrey, 24, joined New England after three largely nondescript seasons with the New Orleans Saints. He appeared in only eight combined games over his first two seasons before increasing to 10 last season, though he did miss time due to an ankle injury. Humphrey set career highs in 2021 with 13 catches, 249 yards and two touchdowns while playing 45 snaps on special teams.

Obviously, Humphrey’s production with the Saints was nothing to write home about. And the fact he went undrafted in 2019 helped to ensure he carried little buzz into free agency.

But Humphrey has ideal size at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds and is an underrated talent. Those qualities and more have been on display at Patriots training camp, during which Humphrey has been consistently impressive with the second- and third-team offenses. He also has seen an increased workload on special teams.

Humphrey’s hard work culminated in a strong showing last week against the New York Giants, as he caught six passes for 62 yards and a touchdown. He enjoyed an even better performance Friday night against the Carolina Panthers.

Humphrey hauled in five catches for a team-leading 71 yards in the Patriots’ 20-10 preseason win at Gillette Stadium. His top play in the passing game was a 26-yard connection with rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe.