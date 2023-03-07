Sorry, Zach Wilson: Jets Stars Openly Recruiting Aaron Rodgers

It makes all the sense in the world that the New York Jets would want to move on from Zach Wilson in favor of Aaron Rodgers.

It’s still a bit weird though, right?

The Jets seemingly have put on the full court press in trying to land Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, who is viewed as one of the league’s best ever quarterbacks. The two sides reportedly have spoken recently and started to intensify talks regarding a potential union.

The problem? New York selected Wilson with the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and are about ready to move on from him already, though it refuses to make that admission. Jets general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh have stated their plan is to bring in a veteran for Wilson to sit behind as he continues to develop as an NFL quarterback. Douglas and Saleh aren’t the only ones either, as owner Woody Johnson and new offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett are set to meet with the 39-year-old soon.

Among the names on the Jets cross-country trip to visit with Aaron Rodgers?



Owner Woody Johnson, HC Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas, OC Nathaniel Hackett ? — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) March 7, 2023

It just doesn’t seem as though they made that clear to the rest of the team, who are very gung-ho about recruiting Rodgers. Sauce Gardner and Breece Hall, who each arrived to New York after Wilson, are already looking to bring someone else in.

Sauce Gardner made his pitch to Aaron Rodgers ?



(h/t @iamSauceGardner) pic.twitter.com/Qchj1dwaCl — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) March 7, 2023

Again, Rodgers in an all-time great. It’s just not that simple, however.

It’s become clear that most everyone connected to the Jets, whether they are a member of the organization or just a fan, would take nearly anyone over Wilson. The Jets made a wild pitch in trying to lock down Derek Carr before he chose the New Orleans Saints, while Jimmy Garoppolo also has been viewed as a fit.

It’s an exceedingly tough situation for Wilson, no matter how understandable it may be.