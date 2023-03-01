J.D. Martinez Wanted To Retire With Red Sox Before Joining Dodgers

J.D. Martinez will take the field in 2023 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, despite the 12-year veteran previously intending to retire as a member of the Boston Red Sox.

The 35-year-old slugger spent five seasons in Boston and was a key part of the 2018 World Series team. His successful tenure also included four All-Star appearances and two Silver Slugger Awards. But it ended in disappointing fashion last season as Martinez’s offensive production dipped and he hit his fewest homers in a full season.

Now, sporting Dodger blue, Martinez confirmed his prior ambition of calling it a career in a Red Sox uniform.

“Yeah,” Martinez told WEEI’s Rob Bradford on Audacy Sports’ “The Bradfo Sho” when asked. “It’s a great organization. And I loved being there, I loved my time there but I understand it. It’s a business and Chaim (Bloom) is there to do what he thinks is the best for the organization and what he thinks is the best chance of giving them a team to win. I completely understand it.”

With the front office taking an alternative approach across the board within various positions, Martinez was left on the market to sign elsewhere. He signed a one-year, $10 million agreement with the Dodgers in December.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Martinez said. “It’s a new team, a freaking great lineup. … I’m excited for it. I’ve played with a couple of these guys before so it’s just one of those things I’m looking forward to.”

Martinez batted .274/.341/.448 with 16 home runs and 62 RBIs in 139 games with the Red Sox last season. And now as Martinez turns the page, he’ll join a Dodgers team with high expectations entering the new year, coming off their league-best 111-win season in 2022.