Lamar Jackson Pursuit Reportedly Not In Patriots’ Offseason Plans

Add the New England Patriots to the list of teams that won’t be in on the Lamar Jackson sweepstakes.

The Patriots “aren’t expected to pursue” the Baltimore Ravens quarterback in free agency, according to a report Thursday from MassLive.com’s Mark Daniels.

Baltimore placed the franchise tag on Jackson earlier this week, but the non-exclusive version, meaning the 2019 NFL MVP will be allowed to negotiate with other potential suitors once the new league year opens next Wednesday. If a team signs Jackson to an offer sheet and the Ravens decline to match, that club would forfeit two first-round draft picks, then need to meet the QB’s sky-high contract demands.

That’s a lot to give up for one player, even one as uniquely talented as Jackson, and the Patriots evidently aren’t willing to pay that price.

New England is set to enter the 2023 season with two quarterbacks on cheap rookie deals in third-year pro Mac Jones and second-year pro Bailey Zappe. With veteran backup Brian Hoyer reportedly to be released, expect the Patriots to also sign or draft another signal-caller at some point this offseason.

Other teams that reportedly are out on Jackson include the Atlanta Falcons, Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins, Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders, all of whom have unsettled QB situations.

After franchise-tagging Jackson, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement that Baltimore “will continue to negotiate in good faith with Lamar” and is “hopeful that we can strike a long-term deal that is fair to both Lamar and the Ravens.”