Ravens Use Non-Exclusive Franchise Tag On Lamar Jackson

To the surprise of no one, Lamar Jackson has been franchise tagged.

The Ravens placed the non-exclusive tag on their quarterback Tuesday afternoon ahead of the 4 p.m. ET deadline. Baltimore and Jackson have been at odds on a long-term contract and have been unable to find common ground.

The non-exclusive tag means Jackson is free to talk to and sign with any other team that presents him with an offer he likes. Once the offer is made, the Ravens can match the offer or decline it and receive 2023 and 2024 first-round draft picks from the team that signs the quarterback.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement that they will “continue to negotiate in good faith” and that they “are hopeful that we can strike a long-term deal that is fair to both Lamar and the Ravens.”

Of course, Jackson also could decide to remain with the Ravens on the one-year tendered deal worth a guaranteed $32.4 million. Had Baltimore placed the exclusive tag on him, it would have prevented other teams from potentially signing the QB and would have guaranteed Jackson $45 million in 2023.

It’s been two years since Jackson — who’s representing himself — became eligible for an extension and nothing has come to fruition. The 26-year-old reportedly turned down an offer in September from the Ravens worth more than $49 million,

It’s unclear what teams will be interested in trying to sign Jackson, but reports suggest that the Atlanta Falcons will not be one of them.