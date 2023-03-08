What QB Move Should Patriots Make After Cutting Brian Hoyer?

The New England Patriots reportedly plan to release veteran backup quarterback Brian Hoyer once the new league year begins next Wednesday.

On its own, that impending move has little significance.

Hoyer, who landed on injured reserve after his Week 4 concussion and never returned, is the Patriots’ QB3 behind Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. The 37-year-old has been a valuable mentor for New England’s young signal-callers, but Zappe’s emergence as a capable NFL player pushed Hoyer out of the top backup spot, and he was unlikely to reclaim that this offseason.

The departure of Hoyer does, however, mean the Patriots will be adding at least one new quarterback in the coming weeks or months. The question is how — and whom.

Since nearly every NFL team carries three or more quarterbacks into training camp, expect the Patriots to bring in another to complement their current duo, be it a veteran free agent signing, draft pick or undrafted free agent. Which QB they choose will say a lot about the level of confidence they have in Jones.

Here’s a closer look at their possible paths:

ADD A VETERAN

The Patriots theoretically could go out and sign Jimmy Garoppolo, reuniting Bill Belichick with the prodigal son he begrudgingly traded away in 2017. But doing so wouldn’t make much sense.