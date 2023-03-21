Linebacker Who Visited Patriots Reportedly Returning to Dolphins

After visiting New England on a free agency visit, Andrew Van Ginkel reportedly is staying with the Dolphins.

The 27-year-old outside linebacker plans to re-sign with Miami on a one-year contract, according to Jason Sarney of Dolphins Wire. The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson confirmed the report.

Andrew Van Ginkel is staying in Miami. I'm told AVG will return to the #MiamiDolphins on what could be a 1-year deal. At least 4 other teams were in mix yet he will be a piece in Vic Fangio's D. The 5th round LB had an opportunity within the AFC East but will stay home as a Fin. — Jason Sarney (@Jason_Sarney) March 21, 2023

Van Ginkel was among a slew of free agent defenders who reportedly visited the Patriots last week and over the weekend. New England bookended the initial free agency period by re-signing linebackers Raekwon McMillan and Mack Wilson, potentially indicating it won’t make any major additions at linebacker this offseason.

Van Ginkel, a 2019 fifth-round pick, posted 47 tackles (three for loss), two pass breakups and 0.5 sacks while appearing in all 17 games this season. His best production came in the 2020 and 2021 campaigns when he racked up a combined 9.5 sacks and 119 tackles while playing for Brian Flores.