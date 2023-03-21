Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards Could Return Wednesday vs. Hawks by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Minnesota Timberwolves stars Karl-Anthony Towns, and Anthony Edwards could return for Wednesday’s contest against the Atlanta Hawks.

There is optimism that Minnesota Timberwolves stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards (ankle) could return as soon as Wednesday vs. Atlanta Hawks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Towns, sidelined since Nov. 28 with Grade 3 calf strain, is on the cusp of a major return. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 21, 2023

Towns has been sidelined since November 28 with a Grade 3 calf strain. The 27-year-old reportedly suffered a major setback in his recovery in January but appears set to rejoin the fold as Minnesota continues its push for the postseason (eighth in Western Conference).

“I feel good there is a day [coming],” said Towns. “There’s a time. I’ve been in the darkness of the tunnel and trying to figure out where I’m going. It’s good to know that there’s some light at the end of the tunnel.”

Before his injury, Towns was posting per-game averages of 20.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists in 21 appearances.

As for Edwards, he has missed the past two games due to a right ankle sprain. The All-Star has played in 71 games for Minnesota this season, averaging a team-leading 24.7 points, with 5.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

