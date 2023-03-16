Mets’ Edwin Diaz Injured During Puerto Rico’s WBC Celebration

The life of a New York Mets fan must be exhausting.

It looks as though the Mets, who have spent over $800 million this offseason in an attempt to get over the hump in 2023, were dealt a major blow in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Edwin Diaz, who earned a five-year contract worth north of $100 million to remain in New York as the Mets’ closer, was injured following Puerto Rico’s win over the Dominican Republic in Pool D action Wednesday night. After securing the final three outs and sending PR to the quarterfinal, Diaz was seen on the ground grabbing at his knee.

Edwin Diaz appears to have suffered an injury during Puerto Rico's celebration pic.twitter.com/G9Md6SBrEj — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 16, 2023

Diaz was carried off the field, leading to an emotional response from his brother Alexis.

Alexis Diaz was brought to tears after his brother Edwin suffered an injury after Puerto Rico's win pic.twitter.com/y4zQ5Lod6F — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 16, 2023

The extent of the injury is unknown, but could set the Mets up to look for a new closer entering the season. New York will have to rely upon the likes of Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga, and Jose Quintana among others to pick up the slack if Diaz is unable to go moving forward.