Celtics Wrap: Boston Holds Off Timberwolves To Get Back In Win Column

The Boston Celtics bounced back from their frustrating loss to the mediocre Houston Rockets by holding off the Minnesota Timberwolves, 104-102.

The Celtics improved to 48-22 on the season, while the Timberwolves fell to 35-35.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Minnesota kept it close through three quarters, but the Celtics were able to pull out the win finishing the night by knocking down 34 of 84 from the field, with Jaylen Brown leading all scorers with 35 points.

Despite Jayson Tatum being ice cold from beyond the arc, shooting 0-for-8, Brown dropped 5-of-8 three-pointers.

With Tatum struggling from the field, Brown was the go-to guy for the Celtics, especially in the fourth quarter when he shot 4-for-6.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Brown not only led the team with 35 points, but he also added 10 rebounds and went 6-for-8 from the free-throw line.