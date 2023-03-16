Celtics Wrap: Boston Holds Off Timberwolves To Get Back In Win Column

The Boston Celtics bounced back from their frustrating loss to the mediocre Houston Rockets by holding off the Minnesota Timberwolves, 104-102.
The Celtics improved to 48-22 on the season, while the Timberwolves fell to 35-35.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Minnesota kept it close through three quarters, but the Celtics were able to pull out the win finishing the night by knocking down 34 of 84 from the field, with Jaylen Brown leading all scorers with 35 points.
Despite Jayson Tatum being ice cold from beyond the arc, shooting 0-for-8, Brown dropped 5-of-8 three-pointers.
With Tatum struggling from the field, Brown was the go-to guy for the Celtics, especially in the fourth quarter when he shot 4-for-6.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Brown not only led the team with 35 points, but he also added 10 rebounds and went 6-for-8 from the free-throw line.
— Malcolm Brogdon had another solid performance off the bench, shooting 4-for-9 from the field and 3-for-4 from the line. He finished the night with 12 points and six rebounds.
— Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 28 points and 10 rebounds.
UP NEXT
The Celtics, who returned to the win column, continue their six-game road trip on Friday against the Portland Trail Blazers. Tipoff from Moda Center is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET.