The Next Ronald Acuña Jr.? Red Sox Prospect Reveals Lofty MLB ‘Goal’

Ian Cundall, director of scouting for SoxProspects.com, offered an eye-opening dream scenario for Miguel Bleis last month when evaluating the burgeoning Red Sox prospect’s tantalizing upside.

“This is obviously very, very best-case — this is like the 99.9th-percentile outcome,” Cundall told NESN.com, emphasizing the pie-in-the-sky nature of such a player comparison, “is like Ronald Acuña-type talent.”

Ronald Acuña Jr., the National League Rookie of the Year with the Atlanta Braves in 2018, is a three-time All-Star, a two-time Silver Slugger Award winner and one of the most electric players in Major League Baseball. Bleis just turned 19 years old on March 1 and hasn’t played above rookie ball.

Yet, that’s the type of natural ability we’re talking about with Bleis. And the Dominican Republic native recently pointed to Acuña as the type of player he wants to become.

“Cinco herramientas,” Bleis told The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

This, as Speier notes, is the Spanish phrase for “five tools,” an accurate description of Bleis’ robust skill set at this stage of his professional career.

Bleis has the potential to hit for both average and power, plus the speed to make an impact on the bases and in the field. He could provide elite defense in center field, a premium position, thanks to both his athleticism and his throwing arm. The package truly is impressive and, dare we say, Acuña-esque.