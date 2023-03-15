Puerto Rico Vs. Dominican Republic Live Stream: Watch WBC Game Online, On TV

Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic will battle it out for a spot in the quarterfinals of the 2023 World Baseball Classic on Wednesday night in Miami.

The side that emerges victorious will play the winner of Pool C. Both teams enter loanDepot park 2-1 in pool play. Puerto Rico is coming off completing a perfect game over Israel thanks to Boston Red Sox shortstop Kiké Hernández. The Dominican Republic is coming off a dominant 6-1 win over Nicaragua.

Johnny Cueto will be on the mound for Dominican Republic. Puerto Rico has not announced a starter as of Wednesday afternoon.

The Dominican Republic is a 2.5-run favorite with a -375 moneyline at FanDuel Sporsbook. Puerto Rico has a +285 moneyline, and the game’s total is set at 10.5 runs.

Here’s how to watch the Puerto Rico-Dominican Republic WBC game online and on TV:

When: Wednesday, March 15 at 7 p.m.

TV: FS1

Live Streams: FuboTV ? free trial | FOX