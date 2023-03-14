Red Sox Prospect Flashes Electric Talent In First Spring Training Start

Miguel Bleis quickly is becoming one of the most fascinating prospects in the Red Sox organization.

And the 19-year-old outfielder showed why Monday during Boston’s spring training game against Toronto, offering a glimpse of his electric talent despite the Red Sox’s 16-3 loss to the Blue Jays in Dunedin, Fla.

Bleis, batting ninth and playing right field, went 1-for-2 with a two-run single in his first-ever Grapefruit League start. He also recorded an outfield assist.

It wasn’t a perfect performance, by any means, as Bleis struck out swinging and made an error, as well. But the highs were more than enough to offset the lows, as they highlight Bleis’ robust skill set at such a young age. He truly has five-tool potential.

“In my mind, I have to be the one who stays calm and keeps it neutral instead of getting too excited,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said after the game, per MLB.com. “When they become big leaguers, they’re big leaguers. But there’s a process. ? Just be patient. You’re going to go through ups and downs. When you’re up high, how will you act? When you’re down (low), how will you act? Be patient.”

Bleis’ two-RBI single came off All-Star right-hander Alek Manoah in the second inning. Down in the count 0-2 with the bases loaded, Bleis laid off a slider before shooting the next pitch — an inside fastball — into right field. Bleis subsequently sprinted from first to third on a single from Enmanuel Valdez, one of the prospects Boston acquired in last season’s Christian Vázquez trade.