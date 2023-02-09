Red Sox Prospect Outlook: Why Miguel Bleis (Already) Deserves Your Attention

Before the start of the 2023 season, NESN.com is evaluating several noteworthy prospects in the Boston Red Sox organization, using insight and analysis from industry experts to gauge each player’s outlook for the upcoming campaign. Next up: Miguel Bleis.

You hear that rumbling? The tracks are starting to vibrate because the Miguel Bleis hype train is picking up speed.

Understandably so, too, as there’s a lot to like about the fast-rising Red Sox prospect, who’s suddenly garnering national attention and becoming a valuable asset within Boston’s improved farm system.

Here’s everything you need to know about Bleis, an uber-talented outfielder from the Dominican Republic who turns 19 on March 1.

Bleis’ story

The Red Sox signed Bleis as a 16-year-old international free agent in January 2021. Obviously, there wasn’t a ton of fanfare surrounding the $1.5 million investment, with Bleis being so far away from potentially reaching the majors, but it nevertheless was a notable move. He ranked No. 21 on MLB Pipeline’s list of the top 30 international prospects during that signing period.

One must look no further than Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers as evidence of how important such additions can be down the road. Bogaerts, a four-time All-Star who left Boston in free agency this offseason, signed with the Red Sox as a 16-year-old out of Aruba in 2009. Devers, a two-time All-Star who just inked a 10-year contract extension with Boston, signed with the Red Sox as a 16-year-old out of the Dominican Republic in 2013.

The $1.5 million bonus Bleis received was the largest in Boston’s January 2021 international free agent class. And it’s becoming increasingly clear why the organization was so high on him at such a young age. Bleis since has evolved into a consensus top-100 prospect across MLB, even though he’s still raw with plenty of room for development.