NFL Insider Projects What Patriots Will Have To Pay Jonathan Jones

The New England Patriots reportedly remain interested in retaining Jonathan Jones despite opting not to use their franchise tag on the veteran cornerback.

But what might that deal look like?

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer projected the contract Jones could receive either from the Patriots or another interested suitor on the open market.

Breer hypothesized Jones could sign a deal in the neighborhood of three years and $24 million with $17 million guaranteed. Breer linked Jones to Cincinnati Bengals slot cornerback Mike Hilton, who signed a four-year contract for $24 million in 2021.

Jones, who spent the last seven seasons with the Patriots, previously agreed to a three-year, $21 million contract prior to the 2020 campaign. A deal similar to Breer’s expectations would be in the same neighborhood.

The versatile defensive back, who transitioned from playing the slot to playing outside in 2022, is expected to have plenty of interest should the Patriots not come to terms with him before the legal tampering period starts March 13.