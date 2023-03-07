Patriots Reportedly Working Toward Extension With Jonathan Jones

Jakobi Meyers is the Patriots’ clear top free agent this offseason, but Jonathan Jones isn’t far behind. And, like Meyers, Jones’ future in New England remains unclear with NFL Free agency a week away.

MassLive’s Mark Daniels on Tuesday reported the Patriots “certainly” would like to re-sign the 29-year-old cornerback this offseason. Daniels’ source also added it’s “very possible” that Jones hits the open market next week.

However, it sounds like New England will make every effort toward re-signing Jones before he can enter free agency.

“The team has been working toward signing Jones to a new deal and talks are expected to continue throughout the week,” Daniels wrote. “This is a scenario that could also see Jones testing the free agent market and then giving the Patriots a chance to match or better the offer.”

The Patriots also could franchise-tag Jones before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline. But such a move would be very surprising, and there’s been no indication New England is considering assigning a franchise tag to any of its free agents.

In a separate report, NFL Media’s Mike Giardi said Jones could generate plenty of interest on the open market.

Per league sources, the expectations are that there will be a number of suitors for #Patriots cornerback Jon Jones. He's still viewed by most team I talked to as a slot CB, but his performance as an outside CB this year only served to heighten awareness about his talent. — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 7, 2023

Jones is coming off one of his best seasons yet, successfully transitioning to boundary cornerback after spending the bulk of his career in the slot. The Auburn product has become a favorite of Patriots coaches and teammates alike since signing with New England as an undrafted free agent in 2016.