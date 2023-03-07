Patriots Make Unsurprising Decision With Top Corner Ahead Of Free Agency

The Patriots will not use the franchise tag to retain their No. 1 cornerback.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported New England will not tag Jonathan Jones ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline, adding the team “still has interest in bringing him back.”

That decision should not surprise Patriots fans.

Jones has been a valuable player for New England for several years, and his 2022 shift from the slot to outside corner was largely successful. But the franchise tag value for cornerbacks is $18.1 million — more than double the $7 million annually Jones earned on his last contract and far more than he’s likely to command on the open market.

Speaking of the open market, the Patriots have just over a week to hammer out a new deal with Jones. If they can’t, he’d become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when the new league year opens at 4 p.m. next Wednesday.

MassLive.com’s Mark Daniels on Tuesday reported New England “has been working toward signing Jones to a new deal and talks are expected to continue throughout the week,” but added it’s “very possible” the 29-year-old will hit the market.

In a separate report, NFL Media’s Mike Giardi indicated Jones should have “a number of suitors.”