NFL Rumors: Giants Agree To Extension With Daniel Jones

The New York Giants reportedly have agreed to an extension with Daniel Jones.

It is a four-year deal worth $160 million that includes $35 million in extra incentives, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. The first two years of the deal guarantees $82 million, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, which would put him behind Minnesota Vikings signal-caller Kirk Cousins and Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, respectively, in terms of average guarantees per year, per Over the Cap.

Jones’ representatives reportedly wanted $45 million per year in a contract extension. In the totality of the deal, the contract does give that, but it falls $4 million short when looking at guarantees.

The 2022 season seemingly was a “prove-it” year for Jones as New York declined his fifth-year option heading into the season, but his work under head coach Brian Daboll appeared to convince the higher-ups that Jones was the man for the future.

To compare Jones’ deal with other quarterbacks who landed new contracts, Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints reportedly agreed to four-year deal for $150 million with $100 million in total guarantees. But he will receive $70 million in guaranteed money through two years of his contract.

Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks reportedly agreed to a three-year, $105 million deal that includes $52 million in the first year. One year and $40 million of his contract is fully guaranteed.

These contracts certainly will have an influence on Lamar Jackson’s negotiations with the Baltimore Ravens, who used the non-exclusive franchise tag on him, and Jalen Hurts’, Joe Burrow’s and Justin Herbert’s potential extensions.