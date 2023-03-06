Derek Carr Contract: Reported Details As QB Joins Saints

Veteran quarterback Derek Carr reportedly is headed to the New Orleans Saints on a respectable four-year contract.

Carr, who essentially confirmed his signing with a social media post Monday morning, will earn $150 million over the four years with $100 million in total guarantees, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. Carr will receive a $60 million signing bonus, as Rapoport indicated that he structured his deal to accommodate New Orleans’ cap restraints.

Carr’s $37.5 average annual value ranks ninth among quarterbacks while his total guaranteed money ranks 10th and signing bonus ranks 11th, per Spotrac.

Garafolo also reported that Carr received a no-trade clause as part of his new deal, much like he had with the Las Vegas Raiders. The no-trade clause ultimately helped Carr have the final say in his future and ignited the free-agent process.

Carr met with the Saints before ultimately being released by the Raiders before the deadline for his guaranteed money was due. The four-time Pro Bowl signal-caller also met with the New York Jets, who had rave reviews for Carr. The Carolina Panthers also reportedly were interested in Carr.

His arrival to New Orleans greatly impacted the Saints’ betting odds. New Orleans now is viewed as the favorite in the NFC South and had their conference and Super Bowl number slashed after the Carr addition.