An offensive coordinator candidate of the New England Patriots reportedly is drawing other interest.

Luke Getsy, who reportedly interviewed with the Patriots on Tuesday, has a second interview lined up with the New Orleans Saints, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Getsy was meeting with the Saints on Wednesday.

Getsy previously served as the Chicago Bears offensive coordinator. With Justin Fields behind center in 13 games, Chicago ranked 22nd in offensive DVOA and 21st in EPA on offense during the 2023 campaign. Getsy was fired at the conclusion of the season.

Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi reported Wednesday many in NFL circles have been left unimpressed by Getsy.

The Patriots reportedly have interviewed, or plan to interview, 11 candidates for their offensive coordinator position.

Featured image via Matt Marton/USA TODAY Sports Images