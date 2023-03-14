NFL Rumors: Patriots Free Agent Drawing Interest From These Teams

The Patriots reportedly would like to have Mack Wilson back, but an external suitor might prevent the sides from maintaining their relationship.

Wilson was one of the several 2022 New England players who were permitted to start talking with other teams Monday when the NFL opened its legal tampering period. According to 247Sports’ Brad Stainbrook, Wilson spent part of the day talking with the Browns, the team that traded him to New England exactly a year ago Thursday.

Joining Cleveland and New England among the teams interested in Wilson’s services are the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys, per Stainbrook.

After Wilson failed to pop across three seasons with the Browns, many thought Patriots head coach Bill Belichick would be able to unlock the potential in the athletic ‘backer. Wilson put together a fairly impressive training camp and showed some promising signs early in the season, but he ended up closing out the campaign playing exclusively on special teams.

Belichick values special teams more than most head coaches around the NFL, so it makes sense why he’d be interested in bringing back Wilson, especially since he’d probably be able to do so at a discounted rate.

As for the Texans, they addressed their linebacking corps Monday by adding the player for whom Wilson was traded last year: former Patriots linebacker Chase Winovich.