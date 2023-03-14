Patriots Reportedly Lose Jakobi Meyers To Familiar Foe In Free Agency

Jakobi Meyers is leaving the Patriots — and rejoining his former offensive coordinator.

New England’s top wide receiver from the last three seasons on Tuesday agreed to terms on a three-year, $33 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

The deal includes $21 million in guaranteed money. Its average annual value of $11 million was lower than expected for Meyers, who was the top available wideout in a weak free agent class, and identical to what the Patriots paid fellow wideout Nelson Agholor in 2021 (two years, $22 million).

Still, it’s a significant payday for the 26-year-old Meyers, who joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and became a staple of their offense.

The signing cannot be finalized until the NFL league year opens at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Sources: The #Raiders are signing #Patriots FA WR Jakobi Meyers to a 3-year deal with $33M with $21M guaranteed. Another NE-Las Vegas tie-in, and a weapon for Jimmy Garoppolo. The deal was negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey. pic.twitter.com/tOUDNVrDUF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2023

Meyers, who maintained his status as the Patriots’ WR1 even after the team added veterans Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne and DeVante Parker and second-round draft pick Tyquan Thornton in recent years, battled through multiple injuries to catch 67 passes for 804 yards and a career-high six touchdowns in 14 games this season.