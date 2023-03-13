NFL Free Agency Tracker: Latest News, Analysis As Tampering Begins

The NFL legal tampering period recently has served as the unofficial start to NFL free agency, despite deals not yet becoming official for another two days.

So with that said, let the fireworks begin.

The league’s tampering window opened at noon ET on Monday. Deals cannot officially be signed until the league year opens Wednesday, meaning everything to come out prior to then are strictly reports and not official announcements from teams.

Follow along for all the latest rumors, news and analysis:

1:20 p.m. ET: The Denver Broncos are expected to sign right tackle Mike McGlinchey, one of the top tackle options on the open market, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini. The Chicago Bears reportedly were interested in McGlinchey, as well.

1:18 p.m. ET: Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave reportedly will depart one NFC contender and joined another. Hargrave has reached an agreement on a four-year, $80 million deal with the San Francisco 49ers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The dominant defensive lineman will receive $40 guaranteed at signing.

Former Eagles? DT Javon Hargrave has reached agreement on a four-year, $80 million deal that includes $40m guaranteed at signing with the SF 49ers, per sources. Deal negotiated and confirmed by Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha. pic.twitter.com/rQGVb9OAZe — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023

1:07 p.m. ET: Former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham is signing a two-year deal worth $10 million with the Denver Broncos, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Stidham, who initially was drafted by the New England Patriots and traded last offseason, reportedly will get $5 million guaranteed.