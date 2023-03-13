NFL Free Agency Tracker: Latest News, Analysis As Tampering Begins

The NFL legal tampering period recently has served as the unofficial start to NFL free agency, despite deals not yet becoming official for another two days.
So with that said, let the fireworks begin.
The league’s tampering window opened at noon ET on Monday. Deals cannot officially be signed until the league year opens Wednesday, meaning everything to come out prior to then are strictly reports and not official announcements from teams.
Follow along for all the latest rumors, news and analysis:
1:20 p.m. ET: The Denver Broncos are expected to sign right tackle Mike McGlinchey, one of the top tackle options on the open market, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini. The Chicago Bears reportedly were interested in McGlinchey, as well.
1:18 p.m. ET: Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave reportedly will depart one NFC contender and joined another. Hargrave has reached an agreement on a four-year, $80 million deal with the San Francisco 49ers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The dominant defensive lineman will receive $40 guaranteed at signing.
1:07 p.m. ET: Former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham is signing a two-year deal worth $10 million with the Denver Broncos, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Stidham, who initially was drafted by the New England Patriots and traded last offseason, reportedly will get $5 million guaranteed.
12:59 p.m. ET: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers plan to release veteran guard Shaq Mason if they can’t trade him in the coming days, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
12:56 p.m. ET: The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms with defensive tackle David Onyemata, one of the more popular free agents, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. It will be a three-year deal worth $35 million with $24.5 million guaranteed over the first two years.
12:55 p.m. ET: Packers news! … But not that Packers news.
Green Bay has agreed to terms with All-Pro returner Keisean Nixon on a one-year deal worth $6 million, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.
12:47 p.m. ET: The Denver Broncos are believed to have had trade talks about one of their receivers, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano.
ESPN’s Dianna Russini shared how she has heard Denver will “pick up the phone and listen.”
12:41 p.m. ET: Former Baltimore Ravens guard Ben Powers reportedly will sign a four-year deal with the Denver Broncos, per Broncos reporter Mike Klis. Powers, who was viewed as one of the top guards on the market, will receive $52 million with $28.5 guaranteed, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.
12:37 p.m. ET: Longtime Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce will return for another NFL season.
12:35 p.m. ET: The Baltimore Ravens announced they have released veteran defensive end Calais Campbell, who recorded 5.5 sacks in 14 games for the organization last season. Should the 36-year-old want to continue, expect there to be interested teams in the six-time Pro Bowler and 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year.
12:15 p.m. ET: It didn’t take long for the Chicago Bears, who open free agency with the most cap space, to make their first reported addition. The Bears will sign former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker TJ Edwards to a three-year contract, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.
12:14 p.m. ET: Perhaps the first surprise of the afternoon: Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is requesting permission to seek a trade after contract extension talks did not progress, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
12:12 p.m. ET: The New England Patriots are expected to re-sign cornerback Jonathan Jones on a two-year deal, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.
12:11 p.m. ET: Expect Jimmy Garoppolo to have a robust market with the Las Vegas Raiders among those showing interest, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.
12:04 p.m. ET: And we’re off! The Buccaneers reportedly are showing interest in both Baker Mayfield and Jacoby Brissett as the try to fill the quarterback void left by the retired Tom Brady, according to ESPN’s Diana Russini.