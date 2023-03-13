NFL Rumors: Potential Patriots Target Lands Huge Deal With Bears

The Patriots must add speed and playmaking ability at linebacker this offseason. If they eventually fill that need, it won’t come in the form of Tremaine Edmunds.

That’s because the stud linebacker plans to leave the Buffalo Bills to sign a massive contract with Chicago Bears, according to multiple reports. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Edmunds will make $72 million ($50 million guaranteed) over four seasons.

Edmunds, 24, was viewed as a potential Patriots target in free agency. That said, it always was easy to envision the Virginia Tech product landing a contract that New England wouldn’t be comfortable matching.

Edmunds, whose size and athleticism are tailor-made for today’s NFL, was taken by Buffalo in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He developed into a two-time Pro Bowler and tackling machine, finishing with over 100 tackles in each of his five seasons with the Bills.

The Patriots still have inside linebackers Ja’Whaun Bentley, Raekwon McMillan and Jahlani Tavai under contract, among others. McMillan was set to hit free agency but reportedly agreed to re-sign on a one-year deal.

Mack Wilson is the only other New England linebacker slated to hit free agency.