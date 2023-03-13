Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (Hand) Questionable Monday vs. Kings by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

According to NBA.com‘s official injury report, Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable for Monday’s contest against the Sacramento Kings.

Antetokounmpo continues to deal with soreness in his right hand, an injury which has forced the 28-year-old to miss Milwaukee’s past three games – the latest a 125-116 overtime loss to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

The two-time MVP is having another spectacular season, posting per-game averages of 31.2 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 5.5 assists while leading the Bucks to an NBA-best 48-19 record.

Should Antetokounmpo remain sidelined, backup Bobby Portis would earn a fourth straight start. Portis has thrived as a starter this season, averaging 16.8 points and 10.9 rebounds, and would be one of the top value plays on the board in Monday DFS contests. Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton will also be strong plays if Antetokounmpo is ultimately ruled out.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Bucks as -2 point road favorites on the spread and -126 on the moneyline.