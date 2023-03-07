Patriots’ AFC East Rival Reportedly Won’t Pursue Lamar Jackson

One AFC East team speculated to be interested in a quarterback reportedly will not kick the tires on Baltimore Ravens signal-caller Lamar Jackson.

The Miami Dolphins reportedly won’t pursue Jackson or any other starting quarterbacks this offseason, ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reported Tuesday evening.

Jackson was given the non-exclusive tag by the Ravens before the league’s deadline and thus is able to communicate with other teams about a long-term contract. The Ravens will have the opportunity to match any offer Jackson receives from another team, but should another organization stretch to where Baltimore doesn’t want to go, it would receive two first-round picks in return.

Darlington cited a source that shared Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel fully believes Tua Tagovailoa is the “perfect fit” for Miami’s system.

The Dolphins had been included in quarterback speculation given the uncertainty of Tagovailoa’s health. Tagovailoa suffered two documented concussions last season and did not conclude the season with the team due to those concerns.

Could another AFC East team like the New York Jets pursue Jackson? It’s yet to be confirmed, though it probably shouldn’t surprise anyone for the quarterback-needy Jets to put in a call. Aaron Rodgers, however, might remain priority No. 1.

The Atlanta Falcons, another team thought to be a potential suitor for Jackson, also will not pursue the former NFL MVP, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.