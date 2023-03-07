NFL Rumors: Jets Take Next Step In Aaron Rodgers Courtship

The Jets’ pursuit of Aaron Rodgers appears to be intensifying.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano on Tuesday morning reported New York had conversations with Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers this week about a potential trade involving the star quarterback. Three hours later, Graziano’s ESPN colleague, Packers reporter Rob Demovsky, reported that “a contingent of Jets team officials” were scheduled to fly out sometime Tuesday to meet with Rodgers in person.

It’s unclear where exactly New York brass plans to meet the four-time NFL MVP. Regardless, their reported travel plans indicate the Jets are serious about the possibility of acquiring Rodgers.

The Graziano and Demovsky reports came one day after New York lost an appealing veteran quarterback option. The Jets’ talks with Derek Carr reportedly were “heating up” before the four-time Pro Bowl selection elected to sign with the New Orleans Saints. Fellow free-agent signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo apparently is likely to join the Houston Texans, so New York might be left with no desirable QB options unless it convinces Rodgers to request and approve a trade out of Green Bay.

Should Rodgers end up being shipped to the Meadowlands, it would signal a Packers departure eerily similar to the organization’s previous franchise quarterback. Brett Favre was Green Bay’s starting signal-caller for 16 seasons before he was traded to the Jets.