Patriots Fans Have Unsurprising Reaction To Lamar Jackson Trade Request

Lamar Jackson is looking to move on from the Baltimore Ravens, and countless Patriots fans seem to hope New England is in play.

In a three-tweet thread Monday, Jackson said requested a trade from the Ravens on March 2. While it shouldn’t come as a complete surprise the 2019 NFL MVP wants out of Baltimore, his confirmation nevertheless is noteworthy. The Ravens used their non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson earlier this offseason and the two sides remain at odds over a contract.

So when Jackson announced his trade request, Patriots fans quickly filled his mentions. Of note, the Patriots have been viewed as a “wild card” for Jackson.

Coach B in NE will always have a Brady shadow unless he wins a SB without TB12. Lamar gives them a shot. — robert maglocci (@maglocci) March 27, 2023

Patriots fans weren’t the only ones to clamor for Jackson, of course. Fanbases of the Washington Commanders, Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts and countless others all were represented in Jackson’s replies.

Bill Belichick shot down any questions relating to players currently not on the Patriots while speaking with reporters at the NFL Owners Meetings on Monday. Those questions related both to Jackson and Odell Beckham Jr.

New England would either need to trade for Jackson or sign him to an offer sheet, which the Ravens would then have a chance to match. If Baltimore opted not to sign Jackson at that time, the Ravens would gain a pair of first-round picks from Jackson’s next team.