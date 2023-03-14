Six Patriots Thoughts After Opening Day Of NFL Free Agency

Day 1 of NFL free agency was a relatively quiet one for the New England Patriots.

The opening hours of the legal tampering period saw the Patriots re-sign a key starter in Jonathan Jones and a defensive depth piece in Carl Davis, and ship much-maligned tight end Jonnu Smith and his bloated contract to the Atlanta Falcons in a surprise trade.

But as of 8 p.m. ET on Monday, New England had yet to make any external additions, and its biggest-name internal free agent, Jakobi Meyers, remained unsigned in a slow-developing market for wide receivers.

Things can change quickly at this hectic stage of the NFL calendar, but here are a few quick thoughts on the moves the Patriots have and haven’t made thus far:

1. There was a fair bit of grumbling on social media about the Patriots’ lack of early activity, but it shouldn’t have been surprising given Bill Belichick’s track record.

With a few notable exceptions, like the 2021 spending bonanza and the Stephon Gilmore signing in 2017, the Patriots typically prefer to sit out the first wave of free agency, then make their moves after the initial flurry subsides.

2. New England did reportedly make a run at offensive tackle Andre Dillard, who instead agreed to terms with the Tennessee Titans. Dillard wasn’t one of the top tackles available after only starting nine games over four seasons in Philadelphia, but he was a first-round draft pick and would have been an intriguing reclamation project.