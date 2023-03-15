Patriots Rumors: Latest On Possible DeAndre Hopkins Trade

DeAndre Hopkins to the Patriots? Don’t hold your breath.

Though the Patriots reportedly called the Arizona Cardinals about Hopkins’ availability, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reportedly Wednesday they “aren’t in it” for the five-time Pro Bowl receiver.

Breer’s report came shortly after New England agreed to terms with free agent wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster, who projects as their new top slot option.

Juju Smith-Schuster is a strong inside WR, who can be a contested catch guy outside, but won't run by anyone. Should fit as a sort of power slot, in NE. Good feel for the game, was tough and a good locker-room guy in KC.



Also, as of now, Pats aren't in it for DeAndre Hopkins. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 15, 2023

Smith-Schuster could wind up being an upgrade over the steady Jakobi Meyers, who joined the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday after leading the Patriots in receiving yards in the last three seasons. Both players received three-year, $33 million contracts.

But adding wideout talent still should be on New England’s offseason to-do list, and Hopkins would fit that bill. He’s entering his age-31 season but remained productive in 2022, ranking fourth among qualified receivers in catches per game and 10th in yards per game after returning from a six-game PED suspension.

One sticking point could be Hopkins’ relationship with new Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, who coached him in Houston and traded him to Arizona.