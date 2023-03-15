Jerry Jeudy-Patriots Rumors: What Broncos Want Back In Trade

UPDATE (2:59 P.M. ET): New England reportedly agreed to a contract with JuJu Smith-Schuster on Wednesday.
These updates arrived a day after Bill Belichick and company watched Jakobi Meyers reportedly sign a three-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Many fans and pundits have speculated that the Patriots could pursue a Jerry Jeudy trade this offseason.
Now there’s legitimate reporting connecting the young receiver to New England.
Jeff Howe of The Athletic on Wednesday reported that the Patriots recently contacted the Denver Broncos about a possible trade for Jeudy. Howe also said New England has shown interest in a DeAndre Hopkins trade and/or signing Odell Beckham Jr.
Shortly before delivering that report, Howe revealed what the Broncos want in exchange for the 23-year-old receiver.
“Jerry Jeudy has been a hot name this week,” Howe tweeted. “The Broncos’ asking price on Jeudy has been at least a first-round pick, per sources.”
Jeudy, a 2020 first-round pick, didn’t quite live up to the promise during his first three seasons in Denver. That said, he topped 850 receiving yards in two of the three campaigns, including posting 67 catches for 972 yards and six touchdowns this season while playing in a bad Broncos offense.
The Alabama product is a fast, skilled receiver who’s known as a savvy route runner. He checks a ton of Patriots boxes.
Wednesday was a busy day for receiver-related Patriots news. NFL Media’s Mike Giardi reported that New England “remained engaged” with Beckham and fellow free agent wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster. Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald added the Patriots have “serious interest” in Smith-Schuster, who’s coming off a resurgent season with the Kansas City Chiefs.