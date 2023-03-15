Jerry Jeudy-Patriots Rumors: What Broncos Want Back In Trade

UPDATE (2:59 P.M. ET): New England reportedly agreed to a contract with JuJu Smith-Schuster on Wednesday.

These updates arrived a day after Bill Belichick and company watched Jakobi Meyers reportedly sign a three-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Many fans and pundits have speculated that the Patriots could pursue a Jerry Jeudy trade this offseason.

Now there’s legitimate reporting connecting the young receiver to New England.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic on Wednesday reported that the Patriots recently contacted the Denver Broncos about a possible trade for Jeudy. Howe also said New England has shown interest in a DeAndre Hopkins trade and/or signing Odell Beckham Jr.

Shortly before delivering that report, Howe revealed what the Broncos want in exchange for the 23-year-old receiver.