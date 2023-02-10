Red Sox Prospect Outlook: Can Enmanuel Valdez Overcome Lack Of Defensive Identity?

Before the start of the 2023 season, NESN.com is evaluating several noteworthy prospects in the Boston Red Sox organization, using insight and analysis from industry experts to gauge each player’s outlook for the upcoming campaign. Next up: Enmanuel Valdez.
Enmanuel Valdez is new to the Red Sox’s system, but various factors stemming from Boston’s offseason could force him into contributing sooner rather than later.
His status as a middle infielder, albeit a rocky one, could thrust him onto the Red Sox’s active roster sooner rather than later.
The physical build, lack of defensive identity and advanced numbers are cause for concern in the long term, but there is one thing for sure about Valdez: the guy hammers the baseball.
Here’s everything you need to know about the 24-year-old.
Valdez’s story
Valdez is a native of San Juan de la Maguana, Dominican Republic, entering pro ball in July 2015 with the Houston Astros. At 5-foot-9, 190-pounds, his frame isn’t one to strike fear in the eyes of opponents, but Valdez has consistently put together productive seasons throughout his seven seasons of professional baseball.
The Red Sox acquired Valdez in a deadline-day trade, swapping former World Series champion Christian Vazquez for then-Houston Astros prospects Valdez and Wilyer Abreu.
Valdez signed with Houston as a highly-touted prospect, earning a $450,000 signing bonus in 2015. It took some time for the Dominican native to breakout, never cracking the MLB top 100 prospect list before being selected to the Red Sox’s 40-man roster in November 2022.
Scouting report
Valdez already has the hard part of baseball figured out, his development is just dependent on whether he can improve on the little things.
“He kind of just goes up to the plate and hits,” Ian Cundall, director of scouting for SoxProspects.com, recently told NESN.com. “When he makes contact, he hits the ball very hard and he hits it hard consistently. He definitely has an idea at the plate. There are other times where he’ll be over exuberant and get himself out. He definitely needs to take a step forward, and offensively it needs to come in quality of at-bats. He needs to get better at not chasing secondary pitches, not chasing outside of the zone, and making more consistent contact on pitches in the zone.”
Valdez played 126 games across Double-A and Triple-A in 2022, finishing the season with a .918 OPS, 28 home runs and 107 RBI.
So, what position does he play?
Well, no one really knows.
“The big question for me is on defense,” Cundall said. “I’m not sure what his best defensive position is. Having seen him at second base it’s not very natural.”
Valdez progressed through the minors as a second baseman, but was bounced around once the Red Sox acquired him last summer. Valdez played second base, third base and both corner outfield spots. Finding a way to mask his defense at the next level is likely what is postponing an eventual debut. Starting 2023 with Triple-A Worcester should allow him to work at building enough trust in his coaches to make the eventual jump.
“He kind of just goes up to the plate and hits.”Ian Cundall, director of scouting for SoxProspects.com, on Enmanuel Valdez
Most-likely outcome: Emergency utility player.
The issue with Valdez’s projection as a hitter come in his dramatic platoon splits. A much better hitter when facing right-handed pitchers, the 24-year-old projects as a below-average bat against lefties. For a player who already struggles in one major area of the game, limiting production in his best area spells bad news for his projections.
There is a limited ceiling for Valdez, though he could progress into becoming an every day player.
Best-case scenario: Every-day utility player.
The path to this outcome is simple. Valdez will just need to find a home at one of the many positions he will be asked to play in 2023. Even average defense will put Valdez in contention for a more permanent position on a major league roster.
- More Red Sox coverage from SoxProspects.com
- Red Sox prospect rankings
- Red Sox 2023 projected rosters
- Red Sox organizational depth chart
SoxProspects ranking: No. 17
Valdez is about where everyone expected him to be when entering the Red Sox system. While the likes of Marcelo Mayer, Triston Casas and Nick Yorke have battled for the No. 1 spot as former first-round picks, Valdez has already found his way on the 40-man roster.
While younger and more projectable players will always get the edge, Valdez has carved a nitch at No. 17.
Fenway forecast
There really isn’t much sense in trying to rush a utility man to the majors. The Red Sox may not have a choice, though.
Boston has had injuries and departures ravage their middle infield depth, leaving Valdez as the first call up option should the Red Sox be forced to make a move during the season. You will likely be seeing him make his big-league debut sooner rather than later.