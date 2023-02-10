Red Sox Prospect Outlook: Can Enmanuel Valdez Overcome Lack Of Defensive Identity?

Before the start of the 2023 season, NESN.com is evaluating several noteworthy prospects in the Boston Red Sox organization, using insight and analysis from industry experts to gauge each player’s outlook for the upcoming campaign. Next up: Enmanuel Valdez.

Enmanuel Valdez is new to the Red Sox’s system, but various factors stemming from Boston’s offseason could force him into contributing sooner rather than later.

His status as a middle infielder, albeit a rocky one, could thrust him onto the Red Sox’s active roster sooner rather than later.

The physical build, lack of defensive identity and advanced numbers are cause for concern in the long term, but there is one thing for sure about Valdez: the guy hammers the baseball.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 24-year-old.

Valdez’s story

Valdez is a native of San Juan de la Maguana, Dominican Republic, entering pro ball in July 2015 with the Houston Astros. At 5-foot-9, 190-pounds, his frame isn’t one to strike fear in the eyes of opponents, but Valdez has consistently put together productive seasons throughout his seven seasons of professional baseball.

The Red Sox acquired Valdez in a deadline-day trade, swapping former World Series champion Christian Vazquez for then-Houston Astros prospects Valdez and Wilyer Abreu.