Surprise Ex-Red Sox Joins Team As Coach In Spring Training

You never know which former Boston Red Sox players might show up at spring training.

It’s become a common theme over recent seasons that ex-Red Sox come into camp to serve in advisory or coaching roles. Pedro Martinez is often seen working with young pitchers. David Ortiz has a yearly stint keeping his eyes on the batting cages. Mike Lowell, Mo Vaughn and Dustin Pedroia have each made appearances as well in 2023.

Mitch Moreland can now be added to that list.

Coach Moreland reporting for camp! pic.twitter.com/uPocBgdUDb — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 7, 2023

Moreland, who last played for the Oakland Athletics in 2021, took on the role of coach for the Red Sox prior to and during their spring training matchup with the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.

The 2018 World Series champion found himself out of baseball in 2022, despite having a strong final season with the A’s in a platoon role. Perhaps looking toward his next career, Moreland gets a start with the franchise he is perhaps most synonymous with.

The 37-year-old played four of his 12 seasons in Boston, slashing .251/.332/.471 with 64 home runs and 226 RBIs across 386 regular-season games. He also cranked perhaps the most notable home run of the 2018 World Series, helping lead the Red Sox to a victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.