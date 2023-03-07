Will WBC Indicate Leadership Of Red Sox Veterans Before Opening Day?

Besides exhibition action throughout spring training, a few Boston Red Sox players will get plenty of reps this month, participating in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

With 11 Red Sox representatives in place to partake in the fifth-ever WBC, including a few tournament newcomers such as Masataka Yoshida (Team Japan) and Jarren Durran (Team Mexico), expected key roster members will get an early shot as some high-intensity in-game action. Unlike your average spring training contest, rosters such as the Dominican Republic, United States and Puerto Rico, will play the best of their star-studded lineups in a battle for the WBC crown.

But the WBC won’t just serve as a showcase for what fans could expect from Yoshida as an everyday outfielder or Verdugo’s offseason regimen applied on the diamond. It’ll also help provide a sense of how a few key leaders could be expected to guide the ship this upcoming season in Boston’s dugout.

Rafael Devers, playing for the Dominican Republic and Kiké Hernández, returning for Puerto Rico, are both positioned to inherit pivotal leadership roles for their respective squads.

After yet another elite campaign from Devers in 2022, the Red Sox rewarded their homegrown talent with a massive XX contract extension this past offseason. Now embarking on his WBC debut, Devers joins a fantasy-like lineup alongside fellow stars Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr., Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Julio Rodríguez. This, to no surprise, landed them a spot as the oddsmaker’s favorite team with +210 odds to win the tournament entirely.

This applies a sense of pressure, similar to what a superteam would expect in any other sport. However, it also allows Devers to become accustomed to taking on the role of a lineup leader. He’s shown the ability to do so in the batter’s box, hitting .295 with 27 home runs in 2022, but this upcoming season will be different. The Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez departures this past offseason, coupled with Devers’ new deal, made it crystal clear that he is the face of the Red Sox for years to come. And with that comes the weight of leading the lineup on his shoulders in 2023 and beyond.

Similar to Devers, Hernández also inherits a leadership role. After Trevor Story, who was expected to slide in at shortstop following Bogaerts’ leave, underwent offseason elbow surgery, Hernández became manager Alex Cora’s next man up.