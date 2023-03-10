This Mac Jones Play Made NFL’s List Of Top 10 Throws In 2022

It was all for naught, though

The Patriots’ Week 16 home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals was one of their more heartbreaking defeats of the season. Seemingly poised to score a huge upset, New England watched Rhamondre Stevenson fumble away a potential victory in the closing moments.

The game still had some great moments, though, and one of them cracked a recent NFL list of the 2022 season’s top 10 throws.

Mac Jones and the Patriots offense trailed by 20 while facing a third-and-10 with just over six minutes left at Gillette Stadium. Jones was flushed from the pocket and sent running for his life, eventually uncorking a 54-yard pass to the goal line. The ball then was tipped by tight end Scotty Washington and into the hand of Jakobi Meyers, who walked in for a miraculous touchdown.

Relive the epic play in the video below:

Ultimately, it was all for naught. New England got the ball back twice but couldn’t score again and suffered a crushing 22-18 loss.

Jones got off to a terrible start in the game, but enjoyed a huge rebound in the second half. He wound up completing 21 of 33 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images
