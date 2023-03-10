Red Sox’s Yu Chang Cranks Clutch Home Run For Chinese Taipei In WBC

Yu Chang became the latest member of the Red Sox to make some noise in the World Baseball Classic.
After Masataka Yoshida had a big day for Japan in the tournament, Chang helped Chinese Taipei get back in its game against Italy on Friday morning.
With Chinese Taipei down 7-5 in the bottom of the sixth, Chang lifted a two-run home run to opposite field to tie the game.
The crowd was electric as soon as the bat connected with the baseball.
Chinese Taipei went on to beat Italy 11-7. Chang finished with a home run, double and two RBIs.