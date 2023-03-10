Red Sox’s Yu Chang Cranks Clutch Home Run For Chinese Taipei In WBC

It was a good day for the Red Sox in the WBC

by

1 hours ago

Yu Chang became the latest member of the Red Sox to make some noise in the World Baseball Classic.

After Masataka Yoshida had a big day for Japan in the tournament, Chang helped Chinese Taipei get back in its game against Italy on Friday morning.

With Chinese Taipei down 7-5 in the bottom of the sixth, Chang lifted a two-run home run to opposite field to tie the game.

The crowd was electric as soon as the bat connected with the baseball.

Chinese Taipei went on to beat Italy 11-7. Chang finished with a home run, double and two RBIs.

More MLB:

Red Sox Newcomer Masataka Yoshida Goes Off For Japan In WBC
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones
Previous Article

This Mac Jones Play Made NFL’s List Of Top 10 Throws In 2022
New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore
Next Article

Stephon Gilmore Reveals Patrick Mahomes Tried To Recruit Him

Picked For You

Related