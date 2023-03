Bruins newcomer Dmitry Orlov has found nothing but greener pastures in Boston since being traded from the Caps to the B’s on February 23rd.

Orlov has scored nine points in just five games with the Bruins while owning a +6 overall rating during that span, and most importantly, the B’s have not dropped a game since Orlov has arrived.

For that reason, we have named him our VA hero of the Week!

For more on Dmitry Orlov’s impressive start in Boston, check out the video above!