Grizzlies Aren’t Only Ones In Limbo After Ja Morant Gun Situation Oddsmakers face uncertainty given the potential for a suspension by Sean T. McGuire 9 minutes ago

Ja Morant could miss additional time as the NBA has opened an investigation into the Memphis Grizzlies star in the wake of him showing off a gun while streaming on Instagram Live video over the weekend.

Morant has not played since the incident late Saturday night, and will miss at least Memphis’ game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. The organization has not provided a timeline for his return, though coach Taylor Jenkins referred to him as “indefinitely benched.”

The Glendale Police Department in Colorado also has opened an investigation into Morant, and The Athletic’s Shams Charania indicated more disciplinary actions could be taken. The fact Saturday’s incident was not isolated also has led many to believe Morant could be handed an extended suspension, though nothing has been confirmed.

The Grizzlies, who currently hold a half-game advantage for the second seed in the Western Conference playoffs, now face uncertainty regarding the short-term future of their superstar point guard.

Memphis, however, isn’t the only one in that position. Both those who have futures on the Grizzlies and the sportsbooks taking wagers also are faced with uncertainty. It caused bookmakers to act accordingly.

The Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas recently dropped the Grizzlies’ NBA title odds from 20 to 25-1.

“With injuries and off-court distractions, it’s going to make it much more difficult for the betting public to support them,” SuperBook vice president of risk management Jeff Sherman told NESN. “Denver and Phoenix are further distancing themselves from Memphis and you still have the Warriors returning to health. You also have have to account for competitive teams like Dallas and Los Angeles. It’s a lot for the Memphis to overcome.”

FanDuel Sportsbook has Memphis listed at 19-1 to win the championship, currently the seventh-best odds.

It likely serves as the harsh reality for those who already bet on Morant and company, too. Again, we’re talking about the team which had the second best record in the wide-open West. At BetMGM, for example, Memphis represents 4.1% of the tickets and 2.8% of the handle to win the NBA Finals as well as 10% of the handle and 8.8% of the tickets to win the Western Conference.

Morant released a statement apologizing and taking accountability following Saturday’s actions, which appeared to be at a nightclub. But that doesn’t mean Morant might not face discipline for said actions, and it’s not just the two-time NBA All-Star and his team who now are stuck in limbo.